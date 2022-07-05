Guns from Namibia finding their way into South Africa
- Namibian guns being moved across the border into South Africa and Cape Town
- Between R15,000 and R25,000 is paid per firearm
South Africa and gangs in Cape Town have a new supply of guns. Namibian police weapons are being used by Cape Town gangs and the question seems to be, how do they arrive here?
It's said that gangsters on the Cape Flats pay a anything between R15,000 and R25,000 per firearm.
I don't think 12 guns is enough to indicate a trend on the basis of this story. Especially, if you don't have holistic results in terms of firearm usages and linkages to cases.Major-General Jeremy Vearey
Over 174 firearms are said to have gone missing from Namibian police stations.
I'm very weary of under-sourced and over-speculative innuendo in most cases.Jeremy Vearey - Major-General at SAPS
An individual linked to selling hundreds of guns on the Cape Flats is now out on parole.
Listen to audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_100332258_weapons-stash-with-automatic-assault-rifles-and-accessories-shotgun-and-sniper-rifle-consisting-of-b.html?vti=mmvu0g0s9dnx2gnipq-1-13
