Table View beachfront to get facelift - project likely to run into 2025





Work is due to get underway next week on a project to revamp the Table View beachfront.

Considered one of the city’s prime tourist attractions along the Atlantic coastline, 3km of coastline – from Dolphin Beach in the south to Bokkombaai in the north will undergo the dune rehabilition project.

The beach is not as pristine as it used to be, the dune cordon has deteriorated and lost its ability to protect the surrounding infrastructure from windblown sand, and the parking facilities, beach access, and services such as the stormwater infrastructure are in urgent need of repairs and replacement. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

Unfortunately, over the past 15 years or so, the public amenities and coastal infrastructure have deteriorated due to the impact of the local environment. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

The entire dune rehabilitation project is expected to take between 18 to 20 months, and is expected to be ongoing until June 2024.

We will put up fencing to protect the newly profiled dunes. I ask residents and visitors to please use the designated pathways to access the beach, and to stay clear of the dunes so that we can give the vegetation a chance to be established. Alderman Eddie Andrews, Deputy Mayor and Mayoral Committee Member for Spatial Planning and Environment - CoCT

The City says it successfully implemented a similar dune rehabilitation project in Hout Bay over the past five years.

