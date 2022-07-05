Don't say 'cut!' say 'freeze': CoCT freezes tarrifs to help local film industry





In a bid to help the local film industry’s post-pandemic recovery, the City of Cape Town has announced it's placing a freeze on all Safety and Security tariffs for filming within the city.

This is the third time in recent years that the City has frozen tariffs to assist the industry during difficult times said the City in a statement.

The film industry in Cape Talk was severely impacted by Covid-19 and the subsequent restrictions.

We believe that, no matter how insignificant they may be perceived, the freezing of tariffs after the 2017 downturn contributed to getting the industry back on its feet and into a recovery phase. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith says the local film industry has seen a glimmer of hope in the 2021/2022 financial year.

A review of Film Permit Office records shows the number of permits issued have already surpassed the previous financial year.

International productions such as The Woman King starring Viola Davis and Siv Ngesi, and Raised by Wolves starring Kim Englebrecht were filmed in Cape Town during the last financial year.

Local productions Blood & Water, Arendsvlei, Shaka Zulu, Projek Dina and Recipes for Love and Murder were also among those to receive permits from the Film Permit Office.

RELATED: Netflix partnership injects R28m into SA's lockdown-battered film industry