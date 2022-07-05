



The most important thing for parents is making sure their children are healthy and safe, but a real risk to this safety is accidental poisoning.

Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa, Chiedza Mujeni, about how to avoid this tragic incident.

A common misconception around poison is that it is something in a marked glass bottle that can immediately be identified, but our houses are filled with toxic products, from cleaning supplies to gas cylinders.

Children are inherently curious and will often put something in their mouth without realising it is dangerous, which can result in them getting very sick.

According to Mujeni, if your child is exposed to something toxic, the most important thing is to contact the Poison Information Centre and tell them exactly what the child was exposed to so they can talk you through what to do next.

In these situations, it can become easy to panic and try and give the child water or milk, but different poisons will have different reactions so it is best to speak to a professional to ensure the child recovers safely.

Of course, prevention is better than cure, so it is essential to make sure toxic products are out of a child’s reach or in a locked and secure cabinet.

Parents will need to be extra vigilant with children below the age of four as their sense of taste and smell is not properly developed so they are more likely to unknowingly ingest something poisonous.

Some common signs of poisoning that parents can look out for is if your child is unusually drowsy or throwing up.

This article first appeared on 702 : What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned