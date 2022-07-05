What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned
The most important thing for parents is making sure their children are healthy and safe, but a real risk to this safety is accidental poisoning.
Relebogile Mabotja spoke to communications manager for ChildSafe South Africa, Chiedza Mujeni, about how to avoid this tragic incident.
A common misconception around poison is that it is something in a marked glass bottle that can immediately be identified, but our houses are filled with toxic products, from cleaning supplies to gas cylinders.
Children are inherently curious and will often put something in their mouth without realising it is dangerous, which can result in them getting very sick.
According to Mujeni, if your child is exposed to something toxic, the most important thing is to contact the Poison Information Centre and tell them exactly what the child was exposed to so they can talk you through what to do next.
In these situations, it can become easy to panic and try and give the child water or milk, but different poisons will have different reactions so it is best to speak to a professional to ensure the child recovers safely.
Of course, prevention is better than cure, so it is essential to make sure toxic products are out of a child’s reach or in a locked and secure cabinet.
Parents will need to be extra vigilant with children below the age of four as their sense of taste and smell is not properly developed so they are more likely to unknowingly ingest something poisonous.
Some common signs of poisoning that parents can look out for is if your child is unusually drowsy or throwing up.
To find out more, listen to the full audio below.
This article first appeared on 702 : What to do if your child is accidentally poisoned
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_108360673_little-asian-boy-sick-asthma.html?vti=lcrrdcm2sp9x55r6he-1-39
More from Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More