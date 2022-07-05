NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) and National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) members at Eskom have given the company’s wage offer the green light.
Earlier, trade union Solidarity confirmed that its members also accepted Eskom’s new wage offer.
Union leaders say they expect to sign a settlement agreement when they meet with Eskom on Tuesday afternoon.
Eskom has offered workers 7% salary increases across the board and R400 hikes in housing allowance.
However, workers have pitched a new demand of a R15,000 once-off payment that will be presented to Eskom.
Leaders of the two unions have just concluded a shop-steward council in Woodmead, Johannesburg.
As the countdown to the conclusion of wage talks at Eskom continues, Eyewitness News understands that union leaders have successfully dissuaded members from making the gratuity demand a deal breaker.
Some of the union branches represented in the meeting wanted as much as R15,000 in once-off cash payments from the struggling power utility.
While the union leaders will table the proposal to Eskom, they say talks would not collapse should the power utility turn them down.
In 2018, Eskom paid workers a once-off R10,000 that accompanied wage increases of between 7% and 7.5%.
However, a lot has changed since then. Not only has the financial position of the company worsened, but more money is being spent on diesel with global diesel prices soaring as power cuts persist.
While members want a R15000 once off cash payment. Union leaders say the demand is not a “deal-breaker”.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 5, 2022
This article first appeared on EWN : NUM, Numsa give Eskom’s wage offer the green light
More from Business
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet care industry.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know
Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.Read More
Employees can still be productive working from home in a four-day week - expert
Thabo Mdluli speaks to employment law expert, Fiona Leppan, about the possibility of working four days a week at home.Read More
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts
Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding.Read More
Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom
Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.Read More
More from Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More