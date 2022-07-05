From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success
Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.
This week he talked to regular reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.
The book under discussion is "Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success" by Ron Friedman.
Related stories:
BOOK REVIEW Finding small, innovative ways to solve the big problems
How to turn good ideas into great ideas and scale them
What this professor has done is a real great service to us... We need to find new ways to come up with new things because the world is changing so fundamentally.Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Research in the 1980s revealed an alarming trend... It turns out that there are a growing number of markets where the income is concentrated at the very top... We've always had celebrity pop stars and musicians, but we're also starting to find less glamorous professions like accountants and physicians also beginning to concentrate the wealth around these few at the top...Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
The question now is: How can we stay on top of our profession?Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
This book provides an intelligent approach to how we can do this quite differently... Reverse engineering is very broad; it can be used for all sorts of opportunities and situations... Friedman makes it very practical and allows us to see how to do it in our own lives...Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants
Description on Amazon:
For generations, we’ve been taught there are two ways to succeed - either from talent or practice.
In Decoding Greatness, award-winning social psychologist Ron Friedman illuminates a powerful third path - one that has quietly launched icons in a wide range of fields, from artists, writers, and chefs, to athletes, inventors, and entrepreneurs: reverse engineering.
To reverse engineer is to look beyond what is evident on the surface and find a hidden structure. It’s the ability to taste an intoxicating dish and deduce its recipe, to listen to a beautiful song and discern its chord progression, to watch a horror film and grasp its narrative arc.
Using eye-opening examples of top performers - from Agatha Christie to Andy Warhol, Barack Obama to Serena Williams - and groundbreaking research on pattern recognition, skill acquisition, and creative genius, Friedman reveals the staggering power of reverse engineering and teaches you how to harness this vital skill for yourself.
You’ll learn how to take apart models you admire, pinpoint precisely what makes them work, and apply that knowledge to develop novel ideas, methods, and products that are uniquely your own.
You don’t have to be a genius to achieve greatness, but you do need a method for getting there. Bursting with unforgettable stories and actionable strategies, Decoding Greatness is an indispensable guide to learning from the best, improving your skills, and sparking breakthrough ideas.
Listen to Ian Mann's review below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/olegchumakov/olegchumakov2003/olegchumakov200300099/142305825-thinking-outside-the-box-individual-approach-leadership-and-individyality-wooden-person-figure-stand.jpg
More from Business Books
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
Spending to prevent evil AI the most rational investment ever, says rationalists
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews 'The Rationalist's Guide to the Galaxy' by Tim Chivers.Read More
'Real sabotage at Eskom perpetrated by South African government'
Investigative journalist Kyle Cowan on his new book 'Sabotage', which takes a closer look at incidents of sabotage at Eskom.Read More
How great leaders produce winning strategies – and how you can too
Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann about "The Crux: How Leaders Become Strategists” by Richard P. Rumelt.Read More
How John Bogle invented index funds – saving investors trillions
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nerina Visser, a Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA.Read More
Is it all completely hopeless? No, it is not! - Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show
Refilwe Moloto reviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield's new book “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global”.Read More
Why businesses have to 'cannibalise' their old ways to have a future
Mike Sharman discusses 'Brandalism: Building Brands by Vandalising the Status Quo', follow-up to his debut book 'The Best Dick'.Read More
Nando’s has become part of British culture – Bruce Whitfield
John Maytham interviews The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield about his new book, “Genius: How to Take Smart Ideas Global".Read More
Everybody divides everyone into 'Us' and 'Them' – how do we get along?
Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews “Moral Tribes: Emotion, Reason, and the Gap Between Us and Them” by Joshua Greene.Read More