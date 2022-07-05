From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Holiday musical theatre workshop for youngsters
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Duane Alexander
Today at 14:50
Music with YoungstaCPT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
YoungstaCPT (Riyaad Roberts)
Jerry Brand
Today at 15:20
Boris Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:40
SA’s moonlight sonata: The illegal cash cow draining specialist care at state hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jesse Copelyn
Today at 15:50
The impact of load shedding on Agriculture
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christo Owen van der Rheede
Today at 16:05
The parliamentary impeachment inquiry against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
Today at 16:20
Researchers believe that they have solved the black death
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johannes Krause
Today at 17:20
Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:45
Wind power saved SA from total grid collapse during Eskom strike
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Samson Mamphweli
Latest Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing. 7 July 2022 1:43 PM
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaa... 7 July 2022 12:48 PM
View all Local
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chai... 7 July 2022 7:23 AM
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parti... 6 July 2022 12:48 PM
View all Politics
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet... 7 July 2022 9:26 AM
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment' Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected... 7 July 2022 8:24 AM
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this ye... 7 July 2022 7:36 AM
View all Business
How pocket forests contribute to green cities, boost biodiversity Lester Kiewit interviews Aghmad Gamieldien, the founder and director of a small-scale pocket farming project, about how we can mak... 7 July 2022 2:21 PM
[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot 'A big contender for the Darwin Awards,' quips Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman. 7 July 2022 12:33 PM
Skunk found: 'We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people!' Kfm 94.5 presenter Carl Wastie interviews Skunk’s mom. "My first reaction was, 'Did you find his body?'" 7 July 2022 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy. 5 July 2022 2:00 PM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
View all Sport
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 7 July 2022 11:02 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
Siba Mtongana on building her food empire In the Chair with Lester Kiewit is South African celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Siba Mtongana 4 July 2022 1:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister? Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Eu... 7 July 2022 11:44 AM
Noam Chomsky warns US Supreme Court decisions will have dangerous consequences John Maytham chats to American linguist, philosopher and political activist, Noam Chomsky, about the dangers of the most conservat... 7 July 2022 9:40 AM
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street. 6 July 2022 11:16 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022 Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses. 30 June 2022 3:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global. 6 July 2022 1:53 PM
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show 5 July 2022 9:24 PM
View all Opinion
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Success
book review
Ian Mann
business books
Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success
Ron Friedman
reverse engineer
achieving success
standing out

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week he talked to regular reviewer Ian Mann, MD of Gateways Business Consultants.

The book under discussion is "Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success" by Ron Friedman.

@ olegchumakov/123rf.com

What this professor has done is a real great service to us... We need to find new ways to come up with new things because the world is changing so fundamentally.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Research in the 1980s revealed an alarming trend... It turns out that there are a growing number of markets where the income is concentrated at the very top... We've always had celebrity pop stars and musicians, but we're also starting to find less glamorous professions like accountants and physicians also beginning to concentrate the wealth around these few at the top...

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

The question now is: How can we stay on top of our profession?

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

This book provides an intelligent approach to how we can do this quite differently... Reverse engineering is very broad; it can be used for all sorts of opportunities and situations... Friedman makes it very practical and allows us to see how to do it in our own lives...

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

For generations, we’ve been taught there are two ways to succeed - either from talent or practice.

In Decoding Greatness, award-winning social psychologist Ron Friedman illuminates a powerful third path - one that has quietly launched icons in a wide range of fields, from artists, writers, and chefs, to athletes, inventors, and entrepreneurs: reverse engineering.

To reverse engineer is to look beyond what is evident on the surface and find a hidden structure. It’s the ability to taste an intoxicating dish and deduce its recipe, to listen to a beautiful song and discern its chord progression, to watch a horror film and grasp its narrative arc.

Using eye-opening examples of top performers - from Agatha Christie to Andy Warhol, Barack Obama to Serena Williams - and groundbreaking research on pattern recognition, skill acquisition, and creative genius, Friedman reveals the staggering power of reverse engineering and teaches you how to harness this vital skill for yourself.

You’ll learn how to take apart models you admire, pinpoint precisely what makes them work, and apply that knowledge to develop novel ideas, methods, and products that are uniquely your own.

You don’t have to be a genius to achieve greatness, but you do need a method for getting there. Bursting with unforgettable stories and actionable strategies, Decoding Greatness is an indispensable guide to learning from the best, improving your skills, and sparking breakthrough ideas.

Listen to Ian Mann's review below:




