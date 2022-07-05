Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'
"A man in a wig. Everything about me is an abomination and abnormal. Why would I ever settle for normality when everything about me is extraordinary..."
That's the lead-in for the latest "inclusive" TV advert for Nestlé Cremora.
The campaign features Masawandile Tom, who shares her experiences of living openly as a trans woman on social media (Masa Diamond).
Introducing the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes, the ones who see things differently, our 2022 Inclusion Heroes: Mpho, Masa, Boitumelo, Zoleka, Gabriel, Lelo and Thobeka. They're changing the perspective, one inclusion story at a time! pic.twitter.com/GG3OlsKeea— CREMORA SA (@cremoraSA) June 30, 2022
Brand expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle (standing in for Andy Rice) picks the campaign as her advertising "zero" of the week on The Money Show.
While the conversation around inclusion is "really, really important" she says, Cremora's stab at it has absolutely no relationship to the brand.
I'm not undermining their message... but the association of this person with the product is something that surprised me.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
That's exactly why I find this so sad... Where this becomes problematic for me is that it has absolutely no relationship to the brand...Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist
RELATED: 'It's not inside, it's onnn top' - iconic, but has Nestlé milked it dry?
... and this is an extension of a series of ads that came before where they've done a loose and really, really poor job at being inclusive... You've got one that features a black person, a white person, a person living with disabilities...Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist
However, she says these start to feel like "a tick-box exercise" that don't actually tell us why a conversation of this substance should be linked to the it's not inside, it's on top coffee creamer.
RELATED: WATCH No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad
Here you are just making a huge leap without letting customers know why this relates to your brand and why you'd be a credible voice for her in this conversation.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist
Responses to the video on YouTube range from "Representation matters- thank you for uplifting her like this" to a call to boycott Nestle because "this woke cr*p" has nothing to do with milk.
Watch the video below to make up your own mind:
None of this messaging is relevant, none of it is authentic, none of it is inclusive or even distinctive in any way, so all it has done is wasted a crucial opportunity to modernise or even contemporise Cremora.Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist
Listen to Dr Marutlulle's advertising critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Cremora discussion at 3:08):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EG9PKcHmddA
More from Business
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet care industry.Read More
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'
Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.Read More
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know
Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.Read More
Employees can still be productive working from home in a four-day week - expert
Thabo Mdluli speaks to employment law expert, Fiona Leppan, about the possibility of working four days a week at home.Read More
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts
Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding.Read More
Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom
Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot
'A big contender for the Darwin Awards,' quips Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman.Read More
Skunk found: 'We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people!'
Kfm 94.5 presenter Carl Wastie interviews Skunk’s mom. "My first reaction was, 'Did you find his body?'"Read More
How you can spread a little sweetness with Cupcakes of Hope this Mandela Day
Refilwe Moloto had a chat with awareness coordinator at Cupcakes of Hope, Stephanie Malan about raising funds for the organisation - which helps kids with cancer.Read More
Mental health check in: how to be mindful during dark times
Refilwe Moloto spoke to South African Depression and Anxiety Group spokesperson Vanisha Gordhan about staying positive.Read More
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
More from Opinion
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert
Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.Read More
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success
Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money ShowRead More
Guns from Namibia finding their way into South Africa
Lester Kiewit chats to Major-General Jeremy Vearey on guns being brought in from Namibia into South Africa.Read More
'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'
What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.Read More
How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities
Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on people living with disabilities.Read More
South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA
The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.Read More
Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'
Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.Read More
More from Politics
Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review
Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and some members of the commission’s legal team of meddling in politics.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.Read More
'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane
In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his treatment of the country's power emergency.Read More
Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom
Bruce Whitfield talks to employment practice specialist Hugo Pienaar about the strike at Eskom and subsequent wage increase.Read More
'After years denying it can afford increase, so much drama then Eskom gives 7%!'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.Read More
Guns from Namibia finding their way into South Africa
Lester Kiewit chats to Major-General Jeremy Vearey on guns being brought in from Namibia into South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa's woes mount as Marikana civil suit cranks up the pressure
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology, about the Marikana civil suit being brought against the president.Read More
Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney
Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney, Andries Nkome, who is representing hundreds of families of the victims of the Marikana massacre in a civil suit, after a Johannesburg High Court found President Cyril Ramaphosa played a role in the Marikana massacre.Read More
DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill
The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determining a school's language policy and curriculums, compulsory schooling from Grade R, and the prohibition of corporal punishment and initiation practices.Read More