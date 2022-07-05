What you need to know about proposed amendments to Child Maintenance Act





The contentious but necessary process of child maintenance might undergo legislative changes soon.

Amy Maclver speaks to family law practitioner, Anton Neethling, on the latest proposed amendments to the Child Maintenance Act.

Neethling says the evaluation of labour expanded by the parent caring for the child has been put forward.

This would mean the loss incurred when one party foregoes employment due to child-rearing responsibilities could possibly be added as a measure of assessing income of the parent.

Added into what expenses need to be apportioned is the direct and indirect costs incurred by a party in providing care for the child, including income at earning capacity foregone in providing care. Anton Neethling, Family law practitioner

