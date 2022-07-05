Cele leads consultative meetings with Nyanga and Gugulethu residents





Nyanga and Gugulethu community members have their say

Police Minister Bheki Cele led the consultative meetings

Image copyright: chalabala/123rf.com

Various organisations came together on Tuesday to discuss crime, policing concerns and challenges in the policing precincts of Nyanga and Gugulethu with Police Minister Bheki Cele leading that meeting.

Ian Cameron of ActionSocietySA got into a bit of trouble at the meeting earlier.

Mr Cameron gave his input as to what he would like to see come out of Nyanga and Gugulethu. However, in his input, he was quite emotive. His additions were laced with insults. Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson

Various videos have been making the rounds today of Cameron being escorted from the meeting.

We need a constructive engagement about the security of people of the Western Cape, especially of the people in the two precincts that you mentioned. Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson

The engagement today was about putting heads together on what can be done and finding a way forward.

Listen to the audio for more.