Cele leads consultative meetings with Nyanga and Gugulethu residents
- Nyanga and Gugulethu community members have their say
- Police Minister Bheki Cele led the consultative meetings
Various organisations came together on Tuesday to discuss crime, policing concerns and challenges in the policing precincts of Nyanga and Gugulethu with Police Minister Bheki Cele leading that meeting.
Ian Cameron of ActionSocietySA got into a bit of trouble at the meeting earlier.
Mr Cameron gave his input as to what he would like to see come out of Nyanga and Gugulethu. However, in his input, he was quite emotive. His additions were laced with insults.Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson
Various videos have been making the rounds today of Cameron being escorted from the meeting.
We need a constructive engagement about the security of people of the Western Cape, especially of the people in the two precincts that you mentioned.Lirandzu Themba - Police Ministry Spokesperson
The engagement today was about putting heads together on what can be done and finding a way forward.
