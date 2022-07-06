'Talking about death is good for life' - podcaster Sean O'Connor
How To Die - a life affirming deathcast- is a podcast that will talk about death and is expected to premiere in Cape Town.
Death is a topic that is sensitive to many, however, its producer and podcaster, Sean O'Connor, believes that talking about death is good for life.
He was speaking to CapeTalk's John Maytham and expressed that he wants to get people excited to talk about death on his podcast.
My aim is really to help people talk about death... In a nutshell, I believe talking about death is good for life and that is the mission I am trying to spread.Sean O'Connor, Producer and podcaster
If we could find a way of speaking about death more easily and asking our parents what are their final wishes and what would they like when they are incapacitated. These are not easy discussions to have because I think many of us lost people we love and associated death with sadness and grief.Sean O'Connor, Producer and podcaster
Listen to the audio for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_81277081_red-rose-flowers-on-wooden-coffin-in-church.html
