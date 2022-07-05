



Skunk went missing in mid-June

A reward for his safe return was offered from the family

Boston Terrier, Skunk, went missing on the Table Mountain about three weeks ago.

Then his family offered a reward for his safe return.

All I could do is pray that Skunk was returned home and nothing bad had happened. Carl Wastie | Kfm 94.5 Presenter

As the search commenced, various people searched for Skunk for three weeks. Luckily, Carl has a good set of eyes on him.

I go to work this morning, I come back from work, It's about 9:18 am or so and I'm on the M3. This little figure runs, it scurries across the M3. Carl Wastie | Kfm 94.5 Presenter

Carl immediately noticed the terrier as he is a Boston Terrier owner himself. He then chased towards the terrier in hopes of catching Skunk.

I called the SPCA to see if the animal rescue crew could come through with some equipment. At that particular time, they were quite busy but they still dropped everything. Carl Wastie | Kfm 94.5 Presenter

Scroll up to listen to Carl's story in the audio clip.

Turn your drive home from drab, to fab! Tune in to The Flash Drive with Carl Wastie and Zoë Brown every weekday from 3-7pm on Kfm 94.5

This article first appeared on KFM : Saving Skunk: Carl Wastie to the rescue