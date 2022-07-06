How to keep the lights on amid load shedding





With unpredictable load shedding schedules, it can be hard to find ways to avoid sitting in the dark for hours on end.

What alternatives are there to bring a bit of light when you don't have enough candles?

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the regional sales manager for the Western Cape for ACDC Dynamics, Denzil de Bruyn, about lighting options during load shedding.

As frustrating as it is to be without power, according to De Bruyn, there are plenty of options for households that can keep things running relatively smoothly during long periods of load shedding.

Depending on your needs, there are solutions from rechargeable lightbulbs to inverters and lithium-ion batteries - which can power the TV, lights and wi-fi.

Whatever a person's need and budget, there are options to keep some lights on as we continue through these dark times.

