Missing Boston Terrier, Skunk, found safe after almost 3 weeks





After three weeks of searching for an epileptic Boston Terrier, Skunk, has been found safe and sound.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to a member of the search and rescue team Jessie Leigh, about this incredible story.

The black and white Boston Terrier went missing from Overseers Cottage in Constantia and search missions had been conducted since then, with radio hosts Angel Campey and Carl Wastie being two of those who spotted the missing pup.

Before Angel found him, Carl Wastie had followed him from the base of Newlands forest, over the M3, down to Rondebosch and into Liesbeek. Jessie Leigh, a member of Skunk's search and rescue team

It seems Skunk travelled around 12km before he was found, and despite some scratches and ticks, the dog is completely safe and healthy.

We went to his normal vet, Hillside vet in Wynberg and we’ve put him on some fluids, they did a blood panel and he’s actually perfectly healthy and fine. Jessie Leigh, a member of Skunk's search and rescue team

His family has been travelling and was not initially able to be contacted but will be coming home to the extremely exciting news.

