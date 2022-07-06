'We won't keep quiet,' says activist after Cele's 'shut up' rant





After police minister, Bheki Cele’s outburst on Tuesday, where he told Action Society member Ian Cameron to “shut up” - Cameron has said he would not back down.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the Action Society member whom Cele berated at a community safety meeting in Gugulethu.

At the meeting, Cameron called Cele out for his lack of leadership, which saw him removed from the meeting by police.

Cameron said he was frustrated by the lack of police support, particularly for women, in unsafe areas.

This is the legacy of someone like Bheki Cele and we will not keep quiet. I will keep on attending these things. Wherever we are mandated by people that have been murdered or raped, we will keep on supporting those communities and we will speak out against someone like Cele. Ian Cameron, Action Society member

