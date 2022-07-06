Cyclist peddles solo from Cairo, arrives in Cape Town after epic adventure





© blasbike/123rf.com

Six months ago, cyclist Eilidh Ogden set off from Cairo, Eygpt for the ride of her life.

Since January, Ogden has cycled, alone, down the continent through several countries using pedal power alone.

On Saturday she arrived in Cape Town, the final destination on her epic adventure.

She was greeted by Acting Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health, Alderman Grant Twigg.

Women’s cycling has a deep and rich history and Ms Ogden is one of an elite group of women to traverse the African continent. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

Her tenacity, courage and determination to complete her solo cycling adventure is an amazing personal achievement. Alderman Grant Twigg, Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town

RELEASED: From Cape to Cairo: 80-year-old Julia travels to Egypt using 20-year-old car