[PICS] Extraordinary pics show whale giving birth to calf in Walker Bay





Check out these remarkable pictures, captured by Southern Right Charters on Tuesday, of a Southern Right giving birth to her calf in the waters off Walker Bay.

The incredible moment happened yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon.

Skipper Ash Appleby says it quickly became apparent to the crew onboard that "something was off" with the whale.

Then the crew and passengers watched in awe as she rolled upside down exposing her underside.

"The water around her went red. In literally a matter of seconds later, she then pushed out a newborn calf – who, within an equally short few seconds was on the surface taking his/her first breaths."

Appleby described the event on their Facebook page: "In over 2 decades of operating in the waters of Walker Bay, we have NEVER seen, what was witnessed today."

"I still don’t think any of us have actually come to terms with the magnitude of what we witnessed. What’s for sure - it’s a moment no one on board will ever forget."

Congratulations Mama!

Images courtesy: Southern Right Charters