‘We propose a taxi fare increase of up to 30%’ - National Taxi Alliance





Taxi commuters will now feel the pocket-pinching effects of rising fuel costs with taxi fares expected to increase as well.

While the taxi industry says it is considering all options before implementing higher prices - with petrol now priced over R25 per litre - there seems to be little wiggle room left.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to National Taxi Alliance (NTA) spokesperson, Theo Malele on how much taxi users can expect to fork out on their daily commute.

Malele said the last time the industry placed an increase on taxi fares was just before 2021, however, the alliance will now propose a 25-30 percent increase with new prices not exceeding the 30 percent threshold.

We propose that it be increased by 25–30 percent...It is the taxi association’s discretion on the ground to actually look into the input margins. Theo Malele, National Taxi Alliance spokesperson

