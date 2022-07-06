Police capture Western Cape's most wanted suspect
Last week Friday, the Western Cape police had a major victory after nabbing the province's most wanted man, 30-year-old Yanga Endrey Nyalara also known as ‘Bara’.
He has since appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on a total of 31 charges.
Lester Kiewet spoke to acting Western Cape police commissioner major general Thembekile Patekile about the arrest.
Nyalara had been on the run from the police and was wanted for a series of violent crimes including several counts of murder.
Since April we’ve been looking for him up and down, but we’ve finally netted him out.Thembekile Patekile, acting Western Cape police commissioner
Nyalara is deemed a suspected crime mastermind and he is believed to be involved with organised syndicates.
There's hope that with Nyalara’s capture, more arrests of those involved with organised crime will follow.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
More from Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More