Police capture Western Cape's most wanted suspect





Last week Friday, the Western Cape police had a major victory after nabbing the province's most wanted man, 30-year-old Yanga Endrey Nyalara also known as ‘Bara’.

He has since appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on a total of 31 charges.

Lester Kiewet spoke to acting Western Cape police commissioner major general Thembekile Patekile about the arrest.

Nyalara had been on the run from the police and was wanted for a series of violent crimes including several counts of murder.

Since April we’ve been looking for him up and down, but we’ve finally netted him out. Thembekile Patekile, acting Western Cape police commissioner

Nyalara is deemed a suspected crime mastermind and he is believed to be involved with organised syndicates.

There's hope that with Nyalara’s capture, more arrests of those involved with organised crime will follow.

To find out more, listen to the full audio above.