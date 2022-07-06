How SA's winter travelling patterns defy rising cost of living





Winter holidays are in full swing for school kids and their parents couldn’t be more stressed, while the opportunity for extra family bonding time has availed itself, the rising cost of living leaves caregivers in a tight position.

Refilwe Moloto facilitated a panel discussion on the South African tourism industry's performance during the 2022 winter holidays.

Fly Safair’s chief marketing officer Kirby Gordon said there was a high demand for commercial flights - which has resulted in flight ticket hikes.

However, he added, this did not deter families from travelling during the winter school holidays.

He noted that although the industry was nowhere near pre-COVID-19 performance, FlySafair had grown in numbers.

Durban Tourism deputy head Winile Mtungwa said the lifting of the COVID-19 regulations has seen droves of holidaymakers make the to the coast.

When these regulations were relaxed, it's what they have been waiting for. That is what our intelligence has told us, but we actually saw it immediately when the winter season started. Winile Mntungwa, deputy head - Durban Tourism

If you can't hop on a plane and fly to Durban, consider taking a drive to explore Snow World at the Strand Water World.

Wilson, the owner of Snow World South Africa, said the establishment recently reopened after a break from 2019.

He detailed some of the exciting and riveting experiences on offer.

We are very happy to partner with Water World in the strand and what we have done is we’ve literally frozen their water slide…we’ve also put up a whole snow run, kids can ride on a 28m snow run covered with real snow. Mark Wilson, Snow World owner

