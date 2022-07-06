Where are all the great white sharks?





Orcas seem to be the great white shark's biggest threat.

Two attacks on great white sharks over the years have scared them from our shores.

Since 2017, several great white sharks have washed ashore in South Africa, bearing signs of having been attacked.

In a study explaining the migration patterns of the great whites along the country's shores, over-fishing was initially thought to be the reason for their migration. However, upon closer inspection it appears that orcas, better known as killer whales, have been driving great whites away from South African shores.

We know they've killed up to eight already, and that's just the carcasses that have washed up. In response to that, the white sharks abandoned site. Alison Towner - great white shark biologist

Towner stressed that there has never been this kind of drastic decline in white shark numbers before 2017.

It's actually a world first. This whole publication has gone viral. The world is very interested in South Africa right now from a scientific perspective. Alison Towner - great white shark biologist

Towner also believes a reduction in prey offshore led to killer whales becoming more coastal.

