Retirement planning 101 – it’s never too early, or too late to start
It’s never too early to begin saving and investing for retirement.
Whether you’re just starting out in your career, or thinking of switching jobs, there is a lot to consider.
Life is busy; for many people, retirement planning happens almost on autopilot.
Others suffer from “analysis paralysis” as they overcomplicate things.
Do you have the tools for planning the journey?
Lester Kiewit interviewed Old Mutual Corporate Consultants Managing Executive, Blessing Utete, about the importance of a retirement plan – scroll up to listen to the detailed discussion.
