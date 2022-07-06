Should Ramaphosa be expected to step aside following Phala Phala farm saga?
Following the scandal of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm burglary in 2020, there have been calls for the president to step aside pending investigations into the allegations.
Lester Kiewet spoke to South Africa First Forum convener, Rod Solomons about the allegations against the president.
Solomons mentioned that after reading the actual affidavit of the complaint against the president, he was horrified and believes that even if 10 percent of what Arthur Fraser said is true, then the president has a serious case to answer to.
Investigations into a sitting president are something that is unfortunately all too familiar for South Africans, and Solomons said we should be giving this the same attention to the Phala Phala saga as we gave to former president Jacob Zuma and Nkandla.
We need to be consistent and principled and demand the same of Ramaphosa with ‘Phala Phala-gate’ as we did with Zuma with Nkandla.Rod Solomons, SA First Forum convener
The president and his office have chosen not to comment further on the situation until the investigation has been concluded.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
