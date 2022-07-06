"We're working on it" - CoCT determined to resolve refuse collection delays





Cape Town residents whose refuse bins haven't been collected according to schedule are being told that the City is 'working on' resolving the issue and that refuse removal has commenced in all areas that were previously affected by a backlog.

It says the Urban Waste Management Directorate is "concentrating all available resources together with contractors on clearing the backlog as soon as possible."

Residents are being asked to leave bins out until 9pm. If they are not emptied on the scheduled day, residents are urged to bring their bins out for collection again the following day (including Saturday and Sunday).

