Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
The United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa believes that it is up to South African citizens - as they have the power to vote for an alternative political party, other than the African National Congress (ANC).
Holomisa was in conversation with 702's Clement Manyathela.
The majority of people including youth, do not participate in the country's local and national elections, claiming that there is no good alternative outside of the ANC. The UDM leader disagrees.
We need to educate the people that the alternative is there, and the alternative will be brought by the voters. All we need to do is to make sure that those people who did not go and vote and say that what is the point of voting because there is no alternative, they are doing a disservice to our democracy.Bantu Holomisa - UDM leader
It is high time we tell them that the backlogs and imbalances of the past will never be addressed as long as it is ANC in delivery because they are stealing the money.Bantu Holomisa - UDM leader
When asked about the role of opposition political parties in the country, Holomisa says that a coalition government can also challenge the political climate in SA.
What is important now is for the opposition parliament, parties outside parliament, civil societies that think alike... should converge under one room and say what is the way forward. Whatever the alternative... should be against the original agenda of this country which is to improve the quality of all South Africans.Bantu Holomisa - UDM leader
Listen to the full interview below...
This article first appeared on 702 : Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa
Source : @Radio702/Twitter
