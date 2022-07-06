A Hare-py ending: Rescue pup finds unlikely pal in new housemate





Check out these two unlikely besties!

The little pup is Pickle (formerly Chewie), adopted from the Cape of Good Hope SCPA last month, by animals lovers Amy and Francois Gericke.

The bunny, is Houdini, Pickles' new adopted sibling.

And by all accounts, the hare and the hound are getting on famously!

Amy and Francois recently wrote to the SPCA to update the team on how Pickle is getting on in her new home.

"She has adjusted so quickly into her new home that it feels like she has been living with us for years. It always amazes us how soft and gentle she is with other animals when we go on walks and with her sibling Houdini (the rabbit)," they wrote.

We love a happy ending and we love these BFFs!

RELATED: UPDATE: Skunk has been found! Search for missing Boston Terrier ends in joy