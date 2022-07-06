Enyobeni tragedy: ‘Politicians should not visit areas in crisis then disappear’





The funeral of 21 youngsters who died at Enyobeni tavern in East London is taking place in Scenery Park on Wednesday.

Mandy Weiner speaks to community leader Nkosinathi Sikobi and provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose about the mass funeral service.

Sikobi says the tension is thick with affected families and children expressing immense pain.

A range of emotions from anger and hurt has been shared as residents ask why the unfortunate event happened, says Sikobi.

Sikobi says politicians should not arrive at Scenery Park only to leave with no actual change effected, adding that he does not want this to ever happen again.

It’s useless for all these politicians to come here and say all these nice things and then after the funeral they are nowhere to be found. Nkosinathi Sikobi, Community leader

The Eastern Cape community safety department said details around what caused the deaths of those children will be revealed in due time.

We would have loved for them to get those answers before this stage… but, unfortunately, it is entirely out of our hands, it is in the hands of forensic investigators. Unathi Binqose, Eastern Cape transport spokesperson

The latest update is that investigators are assessing the clothing of the deceased in search of answers, he says.

