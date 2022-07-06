[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer





Every week The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets a branding expert to share the week’s advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week, intersectional strategist Dr Sizakele Marutlulle picks the latest Flying Fish campaign as her hero.

The beer brand has released a new TV ad for its Hard Seltzer - a combination of sparkling water, alcohol and fruit juice.

Screengrab from Flying Fish Seltzer ad The Book of Soft Life With Low Sugar Bae' on YouTube

The light-hearted campaign features an "older man" dubbed Low Sugar Bae who extolls the virtues of the "Soft Life"

And Flying Fish's hard seltzer is of course "made for soft living".

All that sparkles is soft life goals. Our soft bubbles are LOW in sugar, LOW in calories, but always FULL of great taste and flavour while others are just for show in the cluurb and on the gram. As’fani. #WhyWait to taste the soft life? pic.twitter.com/w7ExIzC58y — Flying Fish Seltzer (@FFSeltzer) July 1, 2022

Whitfield says the Flying Fish ad reminds him of the Old Spice campaign of about ten years ago which featured another good-looking man atop a horse.

Dr Marutlulle likes it because "it's something interesting and fresh" with clear messaging.

Here's a drink you'd imagine as quite feminine, and you'd imagine you're supposed to be seeing a million women dancing around and doing the things that advertising people make women do (and sometimes they make no sense) ... Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist

... but in this instance we have what is typically female up-ended in an interesting and compelling way. Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist

There's nothing decorative about it. I think the use of a good-looking man is just to distract those of us who've been at home for two years because of COVID, but otherwise it still delivers the message (chuckles). Dr Sizakele Marutlulle, Intersectional strategist

