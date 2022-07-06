Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Holiday musical theatre workshop for youngsters
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Duane Alexander
Today at 14:50
Music with YoungstaCPT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
YoungstaCPT (Riyaad Roberts)
Jerry Brand
Today at 15:20
Boris Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:40
SA’s moonlight sonata: The illegal cash cow draining specialist care at state hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jesse Copelyn
Today at 15:50
The impact of load shedding on Agriculture
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christo Owen van der Rheede
Today at 16:05
The parliamentary impeachment inquiry against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
Today at 16:20
Researchers believe that they have solved the black death
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johannes Krause
Today at 17:20
Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:45
Wind power saved SA from total grid collapse during Eskom strike
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Samson Mamphweli
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing. 7 July 2022 1:43 PM
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaa... 7 July 2022 12:48 PM
View all Local
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parti... 6 July 2022 12:48 PM
'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his tr... 6 July 2022 11:59 AM
View all Politics
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet... 7 July 2022 9:26 AM
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment' Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected... 7 July 2022 8:24 AM
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this ye... 7 July 2022 7:36 AM
View all Business
How pocket forests contribute to green cities, boost biodiversity Lester Kiewit interviews Aghmad Gamieldien, the founder and director of a small-scale pocket farming project, about how we can mak... 7 July 2022 2:21 PM
[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot 'A big contender for the Darwin Awards,' quips Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman. 7 July 2022 12:33 PM
Skunk found: 'We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people!' Kfm 94.5 presenter Carl Wastie interviews Skunk’s mom. "My first reaction was, 'Did you find his body?'" 7 July 2022 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy. 5 July 2022 2:00 PM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
View all Sport
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 7 July 2022 11:02 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
Siba Mtongana on building her food empire In the Chair with Lester Kiewit is South African celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Siba Mtongana 4 July 2022 1:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister? Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Eu... 7 July 2022 11:44 AM
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street. 6 July 2022 11:16 PM
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022 Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses. 30 June 2022 3:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global. 6 July 2022 1:53 PM
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show 5 July 2022 9:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts

6 July 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Power cuts
Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity crisis
Mantellis
Simon Mantell
Sakhumzi restaurant
small business
Vida e caffe
Darren Levy
Stage 6
Christo van der Rheede
Mantelli's
Sakhumzi Maqubela

Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding.

The electricity crisis in South Africa is weighing heavily on everyone - from individuals and families to employers and government itself.

One sector that's particularly hard hit by the ongoing power cuts is small business.

RELATED: 'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!'

Bruce Whitfield interviews Mantelli's founder Simon Mantell (Mantelli's Biscuits) and other business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding.

Image of biscuit factory @ boggy22/123rf.com

His sympathy lies especially with those small business owners who can't afford generators says Mantell.

But even if you can afford a 'genny', that then comes with huge running and maintenance costs.

Mantell says that just in the last week they probably spent about R15 000 on diesel.

The generators we have in our factory... that's R800 000 installed. Then you look at maintenance... R30-35 000 a year, and they're on and off so there's a lot of maintenance... then there's transport for diesel..

Simon Mantell, Founder - Mantelli's

A big concern is also how down time (even when there is a generator it might still have to power up) affects productivity he says.

... then the big problem for businesses that can't afford generators, they're the ones that are really getting hammered... and many are business channels that can least afford disruption.

Simon Mantell, Founder - Mantelli's

Sakhumzi Maqubela, owner of Sakhumzi Restaurant in Soweto, says they wised up years ago and invested in a solar system.

This only partly solves the problem though.

The solar system can't give you enough power... We also opted to spend money on a generator... just to service it is over R10 000.

Sakhumzi Maqubela, Owner - Sakhumzi Restaurant

So the cost of doing business in this country has gone up, but not the income.

Sakhumzi Maqubela, Owner - Sakhumzi Restaurant

Daniel Levy, CEO of coffee chain vida e caffè, also highlights the role growing negative sentiment is playing and will play in the future of these businesses.

The economic effect on offices and on people affect those very customers that come to us... so while we can supply coffee and keep a lot of our doors open and coffee is kind of a necessity... we certainly look ahead and wonder what the effect on people's pockets will be in the longer term... and how that might treat us...

Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè

There is massive uncertainty and when you run a big chain you do like to plan forward as far as possible, and this situation doesn't allow you to do that.

Darren Levy, CEO - vida e caffè

Listen to the conversation with the business owners on The Money Show:




6 July 2022 8:42 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
Load shedding
The Money Show
Power cuts
Agri SA
Bruce Whitfield
Electricity crisis
Mantellis
Simon Mantell
Sakhumzi restaurant
small business
Vida e caffe
Darren Levy
Stage 6
Christo van der Rheede
Mantelli's
Sakhumzi Maqubela

More from Business

How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof

7 July 2022 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet care industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know

7 July 2022 7:36 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Employees can still be productive working from home in a four-day week - expert

7 July 2022 6:42 AM

Thabo Mdluli speaks to employment law expert, Fiona Leppan, about the possibility of working four days a week at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials

6 July 2022 11:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility

6 July 2022 8:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom

6 July 2022 7:04 PM

Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars

6 July 2022 5:48 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

6 July 2022 4:48 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'

7 July 2022 1:44 PM

The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday

7 July 2022 1:43 PM

Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap

7 July 2022 12:48 PM

Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?

7 July 2022 11:44 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How should government transform rail in SA?

7 July 2022 11:31 AM

Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk

7 July 2022 11:02 AM

Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty

7 July 2022 10:56 AM

The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

7 July 2022 10:50 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT

7 July 2022 10:47 AM

In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

34 'untraceable' land claimaints sought - are YOU one them?

7 July 2022 9:53 AM

Dozens of land claimants are being sought by the The Commission on Restitution of Land Rights in the Western Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

Local

Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review

Politics Local

[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tensions

7 July 2022 2:15 PM

A year since Jacob Zuma went to jail, some supporters still unhappy with ruling

7 July 2022 1:03 PM

Modest, targeted cash transfers mitigate poverty at every level - UNDP

7 July 2022 12:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA