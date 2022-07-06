W Cape exotic animal racket is an 'enviromental crime crisis' - SPCA





Image by Ajay Lalu from Pixabay.

It's almost three years since a lion cub worth an estimated R50 000 rand was discovered at a home in Athlone and three people were questioned by police.

But despite hitting the headlines at the time, the case wasn't unique.

The SPCA says every year, it sees dozens of cases where exotic animals acquired illegally are confiscated by the authorities due to the owners’ lack of the requisite permits to keep the animals.

It has described the illegal wildlife trade in the Western Cape as an "environmental crime crisis" and is urging members of the public not to unwittingly or otherwise, become a part of it.

"If you’ve stepped into a pet shop that sells live animals, visited a zoo or “animal park” that houses animals from different parts of the world, or yourself have bought or bred any sort of animal other than most breeds of domestic cat and dog, chances are that you have witnessed, supported or participated in, the multi-billion rand industry that is the trade in exotic animals" says the Cape of Good Hope SCPA.

It says there is currently a 'global appetite' for exotic animals and the rarer the animal is, the higher the price it will fetch, and the greater the lengths that a buyer will take to acquire one.

According to CITES Wildlife TradeView the Top 5 destinations for South African species are:

Republic of Korea Argentina Bangladesh United States of America Germany

Lions can fetch up to R80 000 each alive, and feature on the most wanted species list.

The SPCA says Sumatran and Bengal tigers like the one pictured below are the most traded exotic species worldwide with adult cats changing hands for around R50 000 each.

