W Cape exotic animal racket is an 'enviromental crime crisis' - SPCA
It's almost three years since a lion cub worth an estimated R50 000 rand was discovered at a home in Athlone and three people were questioned by police.
But despite hitting the headlines at the time, the case wasn't unique.
The SPCA says every year, it sees dozens of cases where exotic animals acquired illegally are confiscated by the authorities due to the owners’ lack of the requisite permits to keep the animals.
It has described the illegal wildlife trade in the Western Cape as an "environmental crime crisis" and is urging members of the public not to unwittingly or otherwise, become a part of it.
"If you’ve stepped into a pet shop that sells live animals, visited a zoo or “animal park” that houses animals from different parts of the world, or yourself have bought or bred any sort of animal other than most breeds of domestic cat and dog, chances are that you have witnessed, supported or participated in, the multi-billion rand industry that is the trade in exotic animals" says the Cape of Good Hope SCPA.
It says there is currently a 'global appetite' for exotic animals and the rarer the animal is, the higher the price it will fetch, and the greater the lengths that a buyer will take to acquire one.
According to CITES Wildlife TradeView the Top 5 destinations for South African species are:
- Republic of Korea
- Argentina
- Bangladesh
- United States of America
- Germany
Lions can fetch up to R80 000 each alive, and feature on the most wanted species list.
The SPCA says Sumatran and Bengal tigers like the one pictured below are the most traded exotic species worldwide with adult cats changing hands for around R50 000 each.
RELATED: Lion cub worth R50k rescued from house in Cape Town
More from Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More
Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT
In the first five months of this year, City Traffic Officers executed 30, 924 warrants.Read More