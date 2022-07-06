Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert





Inflation rose to 6.5 percent in May, comfortably breaching the upper limit (6 percent) of the South African Reserve Bank’s (SARB) target range.

It is the highest recorded figure since January 2017.

Speaking to Mandy Wiener, director at Citadel Global, Bianca Botes said these are tough times for South Africans.

“It really is a very difficult time, especially in South Africa, with fuel price increases and load shedding,” said Botes.

“We are looking at another interest rate hike in July,” she said. “It is the strategy followed by central banks across the globe.”

Botes expects inflation to rise closer to 7 percent in the short-term, and the SARB to hike interest rates by between 50 to 75 basis points later this month.

