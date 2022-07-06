All about the history of lighthouses in South Africa





The first lighthouse was built in the early 1800's

There are over over 40 lighthouses in the country

Kommetjie Lighthouse. Image by Bryan Hampshire (permission granted to use)

Hundreds of years ago, the first wave of South African lighthouses were built - mainly as a response to major shipwrecks in and around the country.

One of the oldest lighthouses in South Africa is Slangkop Point Lighthouse, in Kommetjie, which was built after Kakapo - a large steamer landed on the white sands of Noordhoek. Slangkop is the tallest cast-iron tower in the country, standing at 41 meters high.

Similarly, Danger Point Lighthouse on the southern Cape coast was built in 1895 - after one of South Africa's most famous shipwrecks - Birkenhead took place.

There is an entire international community that follows the stories of lighthouses around the world. Trygve Roberts - editor at Mountain Passes South Africa

Today, there are over 40 working lighthouses in South Africa.

The vast majority of lighthouses are controlled from a headquarters in Green Point in Cape Town. I think there are only about six manned lighthouses left in South Africa. Trygve Roberts - editor at Mountain Passes South Africa

Roberts also mentioned that his favourite lighthouse in the country is Cape Point.

