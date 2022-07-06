All about the history of lighthouses in South Africa
- The first lighthouse was built in the early 1800's
- There are over over 40 lighthouses in the country
Hundreds of years ago, the first wave of South African lighthouses were built - mainly as a response to major shipwrecks in and around the country.
One of the oldest lighthouses in South Africa is Slangkop Point Lighthouse, in Kommetjie, which was built after Kakapo - a large steamer landed on the white sands of Noordhoek. Slangkop is the tallest cast-iron tower in the country, standing at 41 meters high.
Similarly, Danger Point Lighthouse on the southern Cape coast was built in 1895 - after one of South Africa's most famous shipwrecks - Birkenhead took place.
There is an entire international community that follows the stories of lighthouses around the world.Trygve Roberts - editor at Mountain Passes South Africa
Today, there are over 40 working lighthouses in South Africa.
The vast majority of lighthouses are controlled from a headquarters in Green Point in Cape Town. I think there are only about six manned lighthouses left in South Africa.Trygve Roberts - editor at Mountain Passes South Africa
Roberts also mentioned that his favourite lighthouse in the country is Cape Point.
Source : Bryan Hampshire (permission granted to use)
