Meet Xena: Cape Town's drug busting K-9
Xena is a metro police drug-sniffing canine that assists with drug busts and arrests in and around Cape Town.
In studio is her handler Constable Clinton Adams and metro police head Wayne le Roux to talk about the exceptional police hound.
The German Shepherd has been at service since she was a puppy and has been working with her handler for almost five years.
Some of the things Xena has sniffed out include, tik, whoonga, mandrax, dagga, heroin, 9mm live rounds of ammunition and a 38 special revolver.
Le Roux says her talent for sniffing out narcotics and firearms is truly amazing and has been a great help to the force.
If we just look at the period between January this year and June, the successes that Xena alone managed to sniff out … is tik, Mandrax tablets, heroin and even a firearm. Over this period, I think she’s got that gift of sniffing it out.Wayne Le Roux, Metro Police Chief - City of Cape Town
While her handler Adams says training Xena is a repetitive and interactive everyday job.
The two reportedly had an immediate connection when they started training and have a very close bond.
Normally, the way she greets me will determine how we gonna work that day, if she’s not in a good mood maybe she’s a bit off that day, it’s not a good feeling as well.Constable Clinton Adams - Dog handler
Here is a list of her recent drug busts:
- 40 x bank bags of Tik
- 52 x unga units
- 116 x whole Mandrax
- 2 x half Mandrax tablets
- 100 x bank bags of dagga
- 96 x stopped dagga
- 3 x carrier bags of dagga
- 7 x heroin straws
- 7 x dagga cigarettes
- 5 x tik bank bags
- 13 x kilo's compressed bricks of dagga
- 4 x bank bags of dagga
- 30g x heroin
- 19 x packets of dagga
- 39 x 9mm live rounds of ammunition
- 1 x. 38 special revolver
Listen to the audio for more.
