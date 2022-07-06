Meet Xena: Cape Town's drug busting K-9





Xena is a metro police drug-sniffing canine that assists with drug busts and arrests in and around Cape Town.

In studio is her handler Constable Clinton Adams and metro police head Wayne le Roux to talk about the exceptional police hound.

The German Shepherd has been at service since she was a puppy and has been working with her handler for almost five years.

Some of the things Xena has sniffed out include, tik, whoonga, mandrax, dagga, heroin, 9mm live rounds of ammunition and a 38 special revolver.

Le Roux says her talent for sniffing out narcotics and firearms is truly amazing and has been a great help to the force.

If we just look at the period between January this year and June, the successes that Xena alone managed to sniff out … is tik, Mandrax tablets, heroin and even a firearm. Over this period, I think she’s got that gift of sniffing it out. Wayne Le Roux, Metro Police Chief - City of Cape Town

While her handler Adams says training Xena is a repetitive and interactive everyday job.

The two reportedly had an immediate connection when they started training and have a very close bond.

Normally, the way she greets me will determine how we gonna work that day, if she’s not in a good mood maybe she’s a bit off that day, it’s not a good feeling as well. Constable Clinton Adams - Dog handler

Here is a list of her recent drug busts:

40 x bank bags of Tik

52 x unga units

116 x whole Mandrax

2 x half Mandrax tablets

100 x bank bags of dagga

96 x stopped dagga

3 x carrier bags of dagga

7 x heroin straws

7 x dagga cigarettes

5 x tik bank bags

13 x kilo's compressed bricks of dagga

4 x bank bags of dagga

30g x heroin

19 x packets of dagga

39 x 9mm live rounds of ammunition

1 x. 38 special revolver

Listen to the audio for more.