Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

Streaming issues? Report here
Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2 Pippa Hudson 2019 1500 BW 2
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:40
Holiday musical theatre workshop for youngsters
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Duane Alexander
Today at 14:50
Music with YoungstaCPT
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
YoungstaCPT (Riyaad Roberts)
Jerry Brand
Today at 15:20
Boris Johnson
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 15:40
SA’s moonlight sonata: The illegal cash cow draining specialist care at state hospitals
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jesse Copelyn
Today at 15:50
The impact of load shedding on Agriculture
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Christo Owen van der Rheede
Today at 16:05
The parliamentary impeachment inquiry against suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Judith February
Today at 16:20
Researchers believe that they have solved the black death
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Johannes Krause
Today at 17:20
Eskom
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton
Today at 17:45
Wind power saved SA from total grid collapse during Eskom strike
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Samson Mamphweli
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
See full line-up
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family' The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process,... 7 July 2022 1:44 PM
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing. 7 July 2022 1:43 PM
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaa... 7 July 2022 12:48 PM
View all Local
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy' Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement. 6 July 2022 4:48 PM
Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parti... 6 July 2022 12:48 PM
'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his tr... 6 July 2022 11:59 AM
View all Politics
How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet... 7 July 2022 9:26 AM
'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment' Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected... 7 July 2022 8:24 AM
2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this ye... 7 July 2022 7:36 AM
View all Business
How pocket forests contribute to green cities, boost biodiversity Lester Kiewit interviews Aghmad Gamieldien, the founder and director of a small-scale pocket farming project, about how we can mak... 7 July 2022 2:21 PM
[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot 'A big contender for the Darwin Awards,' quips Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman. 7 July 2022 12:33 PM
Skunk found: 'We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people!' Kfm 94.5 presenter Carl Wastie interviews Skunk’s mom. "My first reaction was, 'Did you find his body?'" 7 July 2022 11:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Springboks make massive squad reshuffle for second test against Wales The Springboks made 19 changes to their match-day squad 23 including 6 uncapped players with Handre Pollard handed the captaincy. 5 July 2022 2:00 PM
'We got R2, a pie & Coke and I saved that money' - Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli Motheo Khoaripe speaks to Rudolf Straeuli, CEO at Lions Rugby about his financial secrets and money habits. 5 July 2022 7:33 AM
Springboks beat Wales at the death in pulsating high-scoring clash at Loftus Damian Willemse slotted the match-winning penalty to clinch a 32-29 win to give South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three match test s... 2 July 2022 7:41 PM
View all Sport
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 7 July 2022 11:02 AM
Elvis: Will new biopic get you all shook up or should it be returned to sender? Sara-Jayne King and movie reviewer Gayle Edmunds chat about the Baz Lurhman-directed Elvis Presley biopic, 'Elvis'. 4 July 2022 2:42 PM
Siba Mtongana on building her food empire In the Chair with Lester Kiewit is South African celebrity chef, author and entrepreneur Siba Mtongana 4 July 2022 1:36 PM
View all Entertainment
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister? Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Eu... 7 July 2022 11:44 AM
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street. 6 July 2022 11:16 PM
Highest-ranking army officer in U.S warns China against invading Taiwan China says Taiwan must be reunified by force, if necessary. Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 4 July 2022 3:41 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Nigerian official bizarrely fakes fainting when grilled about corruption Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 July 2022 12:22 PM
Southern Sun selling majority stake in top Nigeria business hotel Motheo Khoaripe interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 30 June 2022 8:03 PM
Five Cape Town businesses crowned winners of Nedbank Business Ignite 2022 Each victor walks away with R200 000 prize packages to boost their businesses. 30 June 2022 3:04 PM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show 6 July 2022 9:19 PM
Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global. 6 July 2022 1:53 PM
From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show 5 July 2022 9:24 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'

6 July 2022 4:48 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
wage agreement

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.
Eskom Megawatt Park. Picture Xanderleigh Dookey-Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

Eskom is reportedly looking for R1 billion to fund its new wage deal with workers.

On Tuesday, following weeks of tense negotiations, unions and the power utility’s management signed a new agreement - that will see workers getting a 7 percent increase and R400 more in housing allowance.

Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about the wage bill agreement.

They have been insisting to be a part of the solution and not gaining any favour or hearing from Eskom.

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at Eyewitness News

Eskom however admitted the workers' absence is part of the load shedding problem. Although both parties came to a wage agreement, neither are happy about it.

No one is happy. That is the bottom line.

Theto Mahlakoana - Senior political reporter at Eyewitness News

Do you think with all that has occurred and still occurring at Eskom that the R1 billion wage bill come into fruition?

Scroll up and listen to the attached audio clip for more on this story.




6 July 2022 4:48 PM
by Tyler Layman
Tags:
Eskom
#EskomLoadShedding
wage agreement

More from Business

How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof

7 July 2022 9:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to Brett Rogers - culture lead at HaveYouHeard, about pet parents and the rising impact they have on the pet care industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Load shedding has potential to chase away foreign investment'

7 July 2022 8:24 AM

Africa Melane speaks to the senior executive attorney at MG Law, Jonathan White, about the impact of Eskom employees' unprotected protest on the economy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know

7 July 2022 7:36 AM

Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants Daniël Le Roux about how SMEs can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Employees can still be productive working from home in a four-day week - expert

7 July 2022 6:42 AM

Thabo Mdluli speaks to employment law expert, Fiona Leppan, about the possibility of working four days a week at home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials

6 July 2022 11:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility

6 July 2022 8:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Even if they can afford a generator, small businesses hammered by power cuts

6 July 2022 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews business owners including Simon Mantell (founder, Mantelli's), about surviving through load shedding.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Cosatu pushes back against calls to unbundle, privatise Eskom

6 July 2022 7:04 PM

Yet another round of rolling power cuts has given way to renewed calls from some quarters for the unbundling and privatisation of the country’s power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars

6 July 2022 5:48 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'

7 July 2022 1:44 PM

The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Expect an interest rate hike of between 50 to 75 basis points in July - expert

6 July 2022 1:53 PM

Mandy Wiener spoke to Bianca Botes - director at Citadel Global.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Serena Williams to Dell - how to 'reverse engineer' your way to success

5 July 2022 9:24 PM

Ian Mann reviews 'Decoding Greatness: How the Best in the World Reverse Engineer Success' - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'

5 July 2022 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guns from Namibia finding their way into South Africa

5 July 2022 5:16 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Major-General Jeremy Vearey on guns being brought in from Namibia into South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I opened a Discovery Bank account just to get my Comair refund - nothing!'

29 June 2022 9:47 PM

What is going on with Comair and Discovery? Wendy Knowler investigates on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How load shedding impacts people living with disabilities

29 June 2022 3:43 PM

Lester Kiewit spoke to to Alan Downey - executive director of Disability Info South Africa, about the impact of load shedding on people living with disabilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africans must brace themselves for another fuel hike - AA

29 June 2022 2:50 PM

The knock-on effect on the cost of living is going to be substantial, said AA Spokesperson, Layton Beard, who was in conversation with Mandy Weiner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Remember it's not Mark Zuckerberg who came up with METAVERSE, but 'Snow Crash'

28 June 2022 8:59 PM

Arthur Goldstuck (MD, World Wide Worx) reviews Neal Stephenson's cyberpunk classic 'Snow Crash' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review

7 July 2022 7:23 AM

Former premier and minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the state capture commission's report as subjective, accusing its chairperson, Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, and some members of the commission’s legal team of meddling in politics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only SAns hold the power to vote for alternative party other than ANC: Holomisa

6 July 2022 12:48 PM

Clement Manyathela spoke to the leader of the United Democratic Movement (UDM), Bantu Holomisa, about the role of opposition parties in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Politricking with Tshidi Madia': Gordhan puts De Ruyter on pedestal - Mokonyane

6 July 2022 11:59 AM

In an exclusive interview with Tshidi Madia, ANC NEC member Nomvula Mokonyane lays into the public enterprises minister for his treatment of the country's power emergency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions knew if they followed proper legal process they'd never get 7% from Eskom

5 July 2022 10:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to employment practice specialist Hugo Pienaar about the strike at Eskom and subsequent wage increase.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cremora ad with trans woman 'a wasted opportunity', 'insult to inclusion'

5 July 2022 9:12 PM

Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle discuss Cremora's latest 'inclusive' TV advert.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'After years denying it can afford increase, so much drama then Eskom gives 7%!'

5 July 2022 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Dr Iraj Abedian, CEO of Pan-African Investment & Research Services.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Guns from Namibia finding their way into South Africa

5 July 2022 5:16 PM

Lester Kiewit chats to Major-General Jeremy Vearey on guns being brought in from Namibia into South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramaphosa's woes mount as Marikana civil suit cranks up the pressure

4 July 2022 10:19 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Professor Levy Ndou, politics and public policy lecturer at the Tshwane University of Technology, about the Marikana civil suit being brought against the president.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Time for Ramaphosa to pay compensation and apologise: Marikana attorney

4 July 2022 9:07 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to attorney, Andries Nkome, who is representing hundreds of families of the victims of the Marikana massacre in a civil suit, after a Johannesburg High Court found President Cyril Ramaphosa played a role in the Marikana massacre.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA threatens strike action over BELA Bill

3 July 2022 12:48 PM

The BELA Bill proposes changes to the South African Schools Act which seeks to hand control to the Education Department in determining a school's language policy and curriculums, compulsory schooling from Grade R, and the prohibition of corporal punishment and initiation practices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

How pocket forests contribute to green cities, boost biodiversity

7 July 2022 2:21 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Aghmad Gamieldien, the founder and director of a small-scale pocket farming project, about how we can make our cities greener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot

7 July 2022 12:33 PM

'A big contender for the Darwin Awards,' quips Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Skunk found: 'We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people!'

7 July 2022 11:30 AM

Kfm 94.5 presenter Carl Wastie interviews Skunk’s mom. "My first reaction was, 'Did you find his body?'"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How you can spread a little sweetness with Cupcakes of Hope this Mandela Day

7 July 2022 9:37 AM

Refilwe Moloto had a chat with awareness coordinator at Cupcakes of Hope, Stephanie Malan about raising funds for the organisation - which helps kids with cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mental health check in: how to be mindful during dark times

7 July 2022 7:59 AM

Refilwe Moloto spoke to South African Depression and Anxiety Group spokesperson Vanisha Gordhan about staying positive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials

6 July 2022 11:16 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer

6 July 2022 9:19 PM

Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money Show

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility

6 July 2022 8:59 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars

6 July 2022 5:48 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet Xena: Cape Town's drug busting K-9

6 July 2022 4:13 PM

The german shepherd has been at service since she was a puppy and has been working with her handler for almost five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2

Local

Nomvula Mokonyane to take state capture findings against her on review

Politics Local

[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

DR Congo and Rwanda agree to 'de-escalate' tensions

7 July 2022 2:15 PM

A year since Jacob Zuma went to jail, some supporters still unhappy with ruling

7 July 2022 1:03 PM

Modest, targeted cash transfers mitigate poverty at every level - UNDP

7 July 2022 12:57 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA