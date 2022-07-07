Sanco wants Ramaphosa to regulate taverns across townships





Following the Enyobeni Tavern deaths, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) says they expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce regulatory measures regarding the sale of alcohol in the country.

Thabo Mdluli speaks to Chris Malematja, the Gauteng chairperson at Sanco.

Measures would also include raising the legal drinking age to 21.

Malemetja says there is not enough access control happening at taverns in townships.

How many shebeens are in a township compared to the number of schools we are having? If you multiply them, they are more than the schools in the area. Chris Malematja, Gauteng provincial chairperson - SANCO

Listen to the full audio below: