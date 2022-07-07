Sanco wants Ramaphosa to regulate taverns across townships
Following the Enyobeni Tavern deaths, the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) says they expect President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce regulatory measures regarding the sale of alcohol in the country.
Thabo Mdluli speaks to Chris Malematja, the Gauteng chairperson at Sanco.
Measures would also include raising the legal drinking age to 21.
Malemetja says there is not enough access control happening at taverns in townships.
How many shebeens are in a township compared to the number of schools we are having? If you multiply them, they are more than the schools in the area.Chris Malematja, Gauteng provincial chairperson - SANCO
Listen to the full audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119065042_bottle-cap-beer-brewery-package-drinking-bar-warehouse-storage-logistic.html
More from Local
What the request for the release of WC's 'most wanted' reveals about morality
Lester Kiewit spoke to conflict analyst, Geoffrey Mamputa about morality and the impact the arrest of Western Cape's most wanted man may have on Khayelitsha residents.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More