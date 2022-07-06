‘Not fit to be minister’ - Opposition parties slam Cele’s outburst in Gugulethu
JOHANNESBURG - Opposition parties have slammed Police Minister Bheki Cele's outburst in Gugulethu on Tuesday calling it an attempt to avoid accountability on policing issues.
The stand-off between Action Society's Ian Cameron and Cele was sparked by Cameron's criticism of the police minister's lack of action in fighting crime in the Western Cape's hotspots.
Cameron went on to accuse Cele of politicising crime.
The Democratic Alliance in the Western Cape said the episode was an indictment on the minister's leadership and inability to keep the community safe from crime.
The party's spokesperson on community safety in the Western Cape, Gillion Bosman, said: “The minister needs to start working with and not against Western Cape subnational government stakeholders, so that we can start making progress. He needs to stop this political theatre now.”
The FF Plus said the minister didn't have control over himself, the police service and the overall fighting of crime.
The party's Pieter Groenewald said Cele must apologise: “He is supposed to set an example on how to act as minister of police. He is not fit to be the minister if he acts the way he did.”
