2022 tax season: what small businesses need to know





Tax season is upon us and if you run a small business - you have an obligation to pay taxes to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

This comes with various implications.

Africa Melane spoke to the director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants, Daniël Le Roux about how Small and Medium Enterprises can prepare for this year’s SARS filing season.

Whether your business has five or 500 employees, as an employer you have to register for Pay As You Earn tax within 21 days of becoming an employer.

If the remuneration you pay is over R500,000 over a year, you will also have to register for the Skills Development Levy - which has to be paid to the revenue collector.

Despite the size of your business, you will have to generate IRP5 certificates for all employees - which can be made easier by running a payroll software according to Le Roux.

Payroll taxes can become very complex, and you have to stay up-to-date with the continuous changes going on and this software will cover a large chunk of these changes. Daniël Le Roux, director at Aretè Tax Specialists and Accountants

