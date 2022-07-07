Noam Chomsky warns US Supreme Court decisions will have dangerous consequences





From abortion, climate change and gun ownership, several controversial decisions by the highest court in the United States will alter the country's political and social landscape.

The Supreme Court's recent term has been dogged by controversy, with its contentious judgement on Roe v. Wade dominating the national agenda. The court's verdict last month overturned a landmark 1973 ruling which gave women the right to abortion. It means 26 conservative states may introduce new laws, which could ban abortion.

Last week, the Supreme Court ruled in the case of West Virginia v. EPA, that the Environmental Protection Agency could not force coal power plants to switch to renewables. This judgment prevents the government from taking action over the environmental crisis and will curtail the Biden administration’s current climate change policies. Some believe it's part of a broader effort to stop the government from interfering with private and corporate power.

John Maytham had a conversation with Professor Noam Chomsky, the prominent American linguist, philosopher, social critic and political activist on this wide-ranging issue.

Chomsky warned that the country's highly regarded freedom and democracy was in grave danger.

On the West Virginia v. EPA case, the government cannot act against climate change and move towards sustainable energy. That affects everyone. It means the US cannot effect change to deal with an existential crisis. We're marching towards a precipice of self-destruction. It's a hot-house earth, which will be virtually unlivable in much of the world. Noam Chomsky, American linguist, philosopher and political activist

The US is one of the richest states in the world. If the US pulls out of the efforts to deal with this crisis, we're all finished. Noam Chomsky, American linguist, philosopher and political activist

The upcoming Moore v. Harper case, which the Supreme Court is expected to hear, is a major cause for concern. This deals with the "independent state legislature doctrine”.

This theory says the state legislature has the right to set all the conditions for elections. If the state legislature is not happy with the vote outcome, they can override that and select its own electors. This means they can interfere with how the elections are executed.

The state legislators tend to be in the hands of far-right Christian nationalist, white supremacist rural elements. The Republican party can't win an election. But by various maneuverings, they're able to win offices. This will make is much easier for these senators to do so. Noam Chomsky, American linguist, philosopher and political activist

While this was never considered in the past, it does have a constitutional basis. There is a legal argument that the legislatures should have their right. It's more than likely that the Supreme Court may decide on that.

It means the most powerful country in world history will be essentially proto-fascist. It will be run by a small group of reactionary elements who domestically want to return to Christian nationalism, white supremist, misogynist and ultra-religious principles. Their main commitment is to the very rich, corporate sector ...to give them more overwhelming power than they now have over policy. That's a death sentence for the world, not just for the United States. Noam Chomsky, American linguist, philosopher and political activist

The Supreme Court is currently adopting a form of judicial supremacy that has no constitutional basis. Chomsky explained that the Congress can remove the court's claim to be the ultimate arbiter over all policies. If the country moves towards an electoral democracy, the efforts of the Supreme Court could be changed. But that would depend on effective elections.

The Republican party has gone off the rails. They're not a political party in any serious sense. About 10 years ago, two political analysts described the modern Republicans as a "radical insurgency" which has abandoned parliamentary procedures. That was a decade ago before Trump, and it's gotten worse since. Noam Chomsky, American linguist, philosopher and political activist

This is a party fully dedicated to private power, the ultra rich and the corporate sector. They understand they cannot get votes so they try to appeal to the public on cultural issues. That's how the abortion issue was invented. It was created to try to bring the evangelical and Catholic population to vote for the Republicans, even though the party was undermining their lives, hopes and their communities. Noam Chomsky, American linguist, philosopher and political activist

The Democrat party is not contesting Republican power. Chomsky said by the 1970's, the Democrats had abandoned the working class and become a party of affluent professionals. Essentially, there is no defence for the working class and the middle class.

We've been through 45 years of neoliberalism. And what are the effects? A recent study of a high respectable corporation which tried to estimate the transfer the wealth from the lower 90% of the population - that's the working class - to the top 1%. Their estimate is about 50 trillion dollars over the past 40 years. That's not small change and it's having a devastating effect on the general population. Noam Chomsky, American linguist, philosopher and political activist

