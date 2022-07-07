Mental health check in: how to be mindful during dark times





With so many negative things at our doorstep as South Africans, we should avoid getting sucked in as this can compromise collective mental health.

Overwhelming your mind with negativity can weigh you down.

It is therefore important to self-examine your state of mind amid these trying times.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to South African Depression and Anxiety Group spokesperson Vanisha Gordhan about staying positive.

When everything starts to feel overwhelming, the first thing to do is take a moment to acknowledge your feelings.

Sometimes the best thing to do is to speak to a friend and verbalise your emotions so that you can start to address them.

Otherwise, take a few minutes for yourself to decompress.

You can do this by taking a walk, listening to some music, or just breathing - those few minutes can help you clear your mind and find a way to keep moving.

It can be challenging to be mindful when we’re affected by factors outside our control but looking after our mental health can make all the difference in getting through a tough day.

