Mental health check in: how to be mindful during dark times
With so many negative things at our doorstep as South Africans, we should avoid getting sucked in as this can compromise collective mental health.
Overwhelming your mind with negativity can weigh you down.
It is therefore important to self-examine your state of mind amid these trying times.
Refilwe Moloto spoke to South African Depression and Anxiety Group spokesperson Vanisha Gordhan about staying positive.
When everything starts to feel overwhelming, the first thing to do is take a moment to acknowledge your feelings.
Sometimes the best thing to do is to speak to a friend and verbalise your emotions so that you can start to address them.
Otherwise, take a few minutes for yourself to decompress.
You can do this by taking a walk, listening to some music, or just breathing - those few minutes can help you clear your mind and find a way to keep moving.
It can be challenging to be mindful when we’re affected by factors outside our control but looking after our mental health can make all the difference in getting through a tough day.
To find out more, listen to the full audio above.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_66484818_young-beautiful-sad-and-desperate-hispanic-woman-suffering-depression-looking-thoughtful-and-frustra.html
More from Lifestyle
How pocket forests contribute to green cities, boost biodiversity
Lester Kiewit interviews Aghmad Gamieldien, the founder and director of a small-scale pocket farming project, about how we can make our cities greener.Read More
[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot
'A big contender for the Darwin Awards,' quips Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman.Read More
Skunk found: 'We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people!'
Kfm 94.5 presenter Carl Wastie interviews Skunk’s mom. "My first reaction was, 'Did you find his body?'"Read More
How you can spread a little sweetness with Cupcakes of Hope this Mandela Day
Refilwe Moloto had a chat with awareness coordinator at Cupcakes of Hope, Stephanie Malan about raising funds for the organisation - which helps kids with cancer.Read More
Cape Town boasts tallest building in the world using hemp building materials
Bruce Whitfield interviews Wolf Wolf, founder of Wolf & Wolf Architects, about the hotel being built in Harrington Street.Read More
[WATCH] 'Soft life guru' promotes Flying Fish hard seltzer
Branding expert Dr Sizakele Marutlulle explains why the Flying Fish campaign is her advertising hero - on The Money ShowRead More
How an investment pyramid (NOT pyramid scheme) can help you ride out volatility
Bruce Whitfield interviews Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director and Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital.Read More
Pork prices sizzle, sales improve as cost of lamb and beef soars
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Arnold Prinsloo, CEO of pork brand Eskort.Read More
Eskom wage deal: 'No one is happy'
Mandy Wiener spoke to Theto Mahlakoana - senior political reporter at Eyewitness News about Eskom's wage bill agreement.Read More