How pet parents have made the pet-care industry recession-proof





There has been an increasing interest in the business of being a pet parent as people invest more and more in pet care.

In South Africa, pet ownership rose during the COVID-19 pandemic, with pets being the only companion some people had during the lockdowns, and literally being part of the family.

As a result, there have been a number of new developments and innovations for pet parents. And this could be because, much like children, caring for pets and making sure your furry bundle of joy is happy and healthy is a necessity due to their inability to look after themselves.

As interest continues to rise with pet parent relationships improving - much more than in prior generations, culture lead at HaveYouHeard - Brett Rogers noted that the pet and animal care industry is one of the few industries that is recession-proof.

It's the only industry that doesn't dip. It just keeps on going because people care about their pets, they care about the animals, and they care about them, with respect to past generations, in a more intimate way, in a far more familiar way that this is, to them, like family. Brett Rogers, culture lead - HaveYouHeard

This heightened investment in pet care has led to a number of developments such as socks engraved with their pet faces, clothing for pets, dog-friendly ice cream, and doggie menus at restaurants and businesses being more pet-accommodating.

