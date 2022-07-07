34 'untraceable' land claimaints sought - are YOU one them?
Does YOUR name appear on the list below?
If so, you're being asked to contact the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights in the Western Cape.
The Commission has issued a province-wide appeal to help trace 34 land claimants in order to process their claims.
The, as-yet untraceable, claimants come from across the province, from Simonstown to Langebaan, Claremont to Darling.
Allan Howard Adonis Latief Abdulatief ShaheenAdhikari Hanna.Booysen Johannes Hermanus Bouwer Majorie Battis Dianne Bouwers Georgina Angeline Beukes Beatrice Davids Ismail Abrahams Hester Hartnick Willem Hartnick Hendrik Jacobus Hartzenberg Andrew James Jansen Abdullah Joubaar
CTH Flanders Helen Lenders
Peter C Edmund Loots Creslyn Logenstein Stephanus Marias Gedeelte van gedeelte Dollas Down Johannes C Matthee Beatrice Msadu Sivakalai Naidu Thomas Mbulelo Ngcayisa Moenieba Sinclair Saville Penkin Benjamin Martinus Petersen Elizabeth Magaretha Swarts Jeanette Smith Bernard Swartz Johaar Salie Shobodien Notesti Angelina Sikiyi Catherine Titus Margaret Penfold
"If you are one of the people whose name appear above, please contact us, if you know them, tell them we are looking for them, they must contact Mr Xolela Batembu on telephone number 021 658 658 6870/082 827 6224" said the Commission in a statement.
Last month Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza told MPs that the Commission has close to 7 000 outstanding land claims which date back to the deadline for the submission of claims in 1998.
RELATED: John Maytham depressed by District Six land claims figures
More from Local
What the request for the release of WC's 'most wanted' reveals about morality
Lester Kiewit spoke to conflict analyst, Geoffrey Mamputa about morality and the impact the arrest of Western Cape's most wanted man may have on Khayelitsha residents.Read More
MONDE NDLOVU: 'I've been greatly privileged to have been part of the BMF family'
The Black Management Forum (BMF) for me has taken the definition of home as a place of acceptance and purpose. And in the process, I have learned invaluable lessons about myself and the cause of the organisation.Read More
Zephany Nurse's kidnapper Lavona Solomon due before parole board on Friday
Morne and Celeste Nurse join Sara-Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast this Saturday to talk about Solomon's parole hearing.Read More
How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap
Lester Kiewet spoke to a master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa about the gentrification of Bo-Kaap, and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.Read More
Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.Read More
How should government transform rail in SA?
Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the CSIR about the recent SA Transport Conference 2022, and key takeaways where rail in SA is concerned.Read More
Former 7de Laan actor Denver Vraagom spins his favourite tracks on CapeTalk
Tune in every Sunday from 10am as our special guest takes you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty
The pony is now safe and in the care of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA’s Horse Care Unit after being resuced on Wednesday.Read More
'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2
Refilwe Moloto spoke to Peter Becker from the Koeberg Alliance Group, on the status of unit 2 at the Koeberg power station.Read More