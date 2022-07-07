34 'untraceable' land claimaints sought - are YOU one them?





Does YOUR name appear on the list below?

If so, you're being asked to contact the Commission on Restitution of Land Rights in the Western Cape.

The Commission has issued a province-wide appeal to help trace 34 land claimants in order to process their claims.

The, as-yet untraceable, claimants come from across the province, from Simonstown to Langebaan, Claremont to Darling.

Allan Howard Adonis Latief Abdulatief ShaheenAdhikari Hanna.Booysen Johannes Hermanus Bouwer Majorie Battis Dianne Bouwers Georgina Angeline Beukes Beatrice Davids Ismail Abrahams Hester Hartnick Willem Hartnick Hendrik Jacobus Hartzenberg Andrew James Jansen Abdullah Joubaar

CTH Flanders Helen Lenders

Peter C Edmund Loots Creslyn Logenstein Stephanus Marias Gedeelte van gedeelte Dollas Down Johannes C Matthee Beatrice Msadu Sivakalai Naidu Thomas Mbulelo Ngcayisa Moenieba Sinclair Saville Penkin Benjamin Martinus Petersen Elizabeth Magaretha Swarts Jeanette Smith Bernard Swartz Johaar Salie Shobodien Notesti Angelina Sikiyi Catherine Titus Margaret Penfold

"If you are one of the people whose name appear above, please contact us, if you know them, tell them we are looking for them, they must contact Mr Xolela Batembu on telephone number 021 658 658 6870/082 827 6224" said the Commission in a statement.

Last month Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister Thoko Didiza told MPs that the Commission has close to 7 000 outstanding land claims which date back to the deadline for the submission of claims in 1998.

