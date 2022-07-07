Jail a very real threat for serial traffic fine offenders warns CoCT





More than 30 000 warrants of arrest were issued by City Traffic Officers between January and June this year for motorists who had failed to pay traffic fines or pitch at court.

The City of Cape Town says for April and May alone, the value of the warrants attached to the arrests was over R25 million.

There is no way that someone can amass dozens, if not hundreds of fines and not be aware of them. Nor is it possible that it is purely accidental. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

They clearly have no regard for law and order, and are taken into custody when apprehended, Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

The City is advising motorists to check their fines status and settle any outstanding amounts to avoid ending up behind bars.

Not doing so also means offenders are unable to renew their vehicle licence, driving licence or transfer ownership of a vehicle.

These scenarios need not apply if motorists are accountable for their actions and pay their fines on or before the due date. Alderman JP Smith, Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security - City of Cape Town

People who are arrested on outstanding warrants are either released on a warning with a new court date or taken into custody.

There, they have to await a court appearance to apply for bail, and if they are unable to pay the bail amount they remain in custody until their trial date.

Motorists are advised that fines and warrants can now be viewed and paid online at www.paythat.co.za – this includes fines pre-dating 1 July 2022.

