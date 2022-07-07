'Absolutely pointless' - KAG slams R1bn wasted on Koeberg's unit 2





An upgrade project on Koeberg's unit 2 meant to start in January did not take place.

Eskom was allegedly billed R1 billion for the work.

Koeberg Alliance Group (KAG) has slammed this as a fruitless expense detrimental to the country.

Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station near Cape Town. Picture: © petertt/123rf.com

There's serious doubts that unit two of the Koeberg nuclear power station will return to service, after more than five months of being out of commission. The unit was taken offline in January to commence major refurbishment work, which consisted of replacing three large steam generators.

According to the Koeberg Alliance Group (KAG), a civil society group concerned with the safety of nuclear power, this maintenance project did not take place. This meant that the unit was off for the entire time for no reason, at a time when load shedding has significantly increased.

Refilwe Moloto spoke to the group's Peter Becker, who has attributed this to "incompetence".

When a French team Framatome arrived to do the work, they found that the preparations had not been completed. A building which had to house the old radioactive steam generators had not been completed. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alliance Group

Despite the National Nuclear Regulator (NNR) giving approval for the work to go ahead... Eskom called the French team to come to South Africa. But when they arrived, they refused because it was not safe to proceed. According to NUM, they left an invoice with Eskom of R1 billion for wasting their time. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alliance Group

Becker was suspended from the NNR board in January, after working as a representative for communities. He said this was ironically on the same day that Eskom approved the refurbishment project.

They didn't like the fact I asked questions. What could R1 billion have done? It was an absolutely pointless expense that achieved nothing. It's a penalty that had no benefit to the country. And when Eskom wastes money, you know who pays for that. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alliance Group

The entire refurbishment was estimated to cost R25 billion. The KAG has questioned whether this cost is justified, as it will see a dilapidated plant being powered to run for another 20 years. Becker believes it's time government spends such billions on renewable energy.

Given South Africa's grave power situation, Becker believes taking the units offline for six months at a time will be disastrous.

Do we need the power now or do we need the power after 2024? Because at the moment, the plant is scheduled to shut down in 2024. Eskom is spending this money before it actually has approval from the NNR to extend its life. It's possible the NNR says no and all this money is wasted. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alliance Group

What we're saying is keep the plant running. Because now they're taking one unit offline in September. And we're going to have 12 months or more of one stage of extra load shedding because of the refurbishment work at Koeberg. Because we have such a crisis, the 3.5 percent Koeberg contributes is not major when you compare it to the gigawatts of coal going offline. I believe that rather than spend R25 billion on the plant, keep it running now and shut it down as planned in 2024. Take the billions and put it into other solutions. Peter Becker, Koeberg Alliance Group

Scroll up for the audio.