How to effectively plan for retirement





The term retirement often feels like a distant worry that we can put off until we’re over 60, but actually, it’s a reality that we need to plan for as early as possible.

“When we start working, we often don’t appreciate that [our] retirement date is coming,” says Blessing Utete, Managing Executive at Old Mutual Corporate Consultants. Utete sat down with The Morning Review’s Lester Kiewit to outline ways in which working individuals can prepare properly for retirement, and change the current narrative that South African pensioners face.

We’ve got our dire statistic that says only 6% of South Africans can retire comfortably. Blessing Utete, Managing Executive, Old Mutual Corporate Consultants

Listen to the full conversation from The Morning Review:

Utete advises young adults taking their first steps into their careers to invest in their retirement as early as possible. Contributing around 15% of your salary for the duration of your career should allow you to retire comfortably, depending on your needs, he says.

The sooner you start putting money away for your retirement, the better. Blessing Utete, Managing Executive, Old Mutual Corporate Consultants

As part of their retirement fund research, Old Mutual performed a social experiment featuring 8 South African families, a grocery store and a harsh reality check.

In a grocery store recreated by Old Mutual Corporate, each family’s breadwinner was asked to fill up a trolley with their usual supply of monthly goods, scanning each item as they go along. What they didn’t know is that the prices were adjusted for inflation based on their predicted year of retirement, and the provided budget was based on how much they would receive as a pensioner once retired.

The results were shocking.

Old Mutual SuperFund is the corporate's flagship umbrella retirement fund solution, created specifically to meet the diverse employee benefit needs of all types of employers and employees - in one holistic solution. At the same time, it offers the one thing that every employer and employee wants when designing the financial future they desire – more choice and flexibility. It is also South Africa’s largest commercial umbrella fund (by members and assets under management).

To find out more about Old Mutual’s retirement solution, check out the Old Mutual SuperFund website and get your retirement planned properly today.