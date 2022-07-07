Who's likely to take over from Boris Johnson as Prime Minister?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to step down as the leader of the Conservative Party - but said he would stay on as the UK Prime Minister.
This after he buckled under pressure to step down following mass resignation from some members of his cabinet.
More than 40 ministers and assistants, as well as three cabinet members, have tendered their resignations from the government since late Tuesday.
The mass resignation is in addition to treasury chief Nadhim Zahawi's recent call for Johnson’s resignation just 36 hours after he was appointed.
Lester Kiewit speaks to Helen Seeney, Deutsche Welle's Inside Europe producer, about this week's update on what is happening in Europe.
Seeney explains that the lack of confidence in Johnson started with the erroneous appointment of deputy chief whip Chris Pincher, who had sexual misconduct allegations against him.
While Johnson apologised for this, it seems that was just another apology for the continuous let down by the prime minister, she adds.
Seeney shares who might be at helm of the UK now that Boris Johnson has agreed to resign.
There are lots of candidates in terms of who could take over from him, [Nadhim] Zahawi is one and his predecessor, the former chancellor Rishi Sunak is another one. There’s quite a number of female potential fronts. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens.Helen Seeney, producer of Inside Europe - Deutsche Welle.
The UK's political instability has paralysed the government’s ability to govern adding that the Russia-Ukraine war, the rising cost of living, and the COVID-19 pandemic should be taking precedence, she says.
Listen to the full interview above.
