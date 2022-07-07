How should government transform rail in SA?





Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula during his inspection tour of Cape Town's railway infrastructure on 17 January 2022. Picture: @MbalulaFikile/Twitter

From decaying rail infrastructure, and unreliable train schedules to the compromised safety of commuters, South Africa's rail system is in perpetual crisis.

This week, over 700 policymakers from the private and public sectors put their heads together to examine the National Rail Policy and how government can improve policy to unblock some of these challenges.

Passenger rail has been punted as the safest and most affordable transport in SA, but the reality is far different for train commuters. Train services have faced consistent challenges for decades with very little done to improve the lives of passengers.

An additional concern is the use of national roads by trucks, which essentially should be utilising the rail and freight systems.

Lester Kiewit spoke to Dr Mathetha Mokonyama from the Transport Systems and Operations division at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The excessive volume of trucks using public roads is a major concern, but it's due to high demand. There is no customer that will tolerate unreliable services and late arrivals. Because the environment is deregulated, anyone can provide a service. They're competing on price as well. It's about making sure they service customers and put them first. Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, CSIR

The City of Cape Town's proposal to take over the city's rail system from PRASA has been a contentious issue. The City has plans for a feasibility study into how it can manage the crippling rail service in the Cape. However, Mokonyama feels this may not be a good idea and instead, accountability and partnerships should be forged.

PRASA owns the infrastructure and is the operator. They account for themselves and there are no real consequences. But the City is saying it wants to create a contract between them and the operator and with the infrastructure owner, so that they're accountable to specific outcomes. If you do that, then you can improve the service. It's been done before. Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, CSIR

Before PRASA was formed, the South African Rail Commuter Corporation had managed the passenger railway system and had a contract with Metrorail, a subsidiary of Transnet. Mokonyama said there was a "healthy tension" that existed and reflected in the company's books between 1990 and 2008 where services had seen a recovery.

Before 1990, everything was Transnet and the service was dropping. After 2008, when PRASA took over, the service continued to drop because of no accountability. Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, CSIR

With wanton criminality and anti-social behaviour at railway stations, the question is whether railway police is effective to protect the train infrastructure?

In 2001, the CSIR wrote a book on crime prevention which unpacked the nature of crime on passenger rail. But over time, things have deteriorated even more. So if you don't care for light, you won't care for infrastructure. The household travel survey we carry out shows that walking to the station is a problem. The whole safety environment needs to be improved. If we put lives first, we will provide safe infrastructure. Dr Mathetha Mokonyama, CSIR

