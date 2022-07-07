Man accused of 'continuously whipping' horse faces jail time if found guilty





The owner of a horse rescued by the SPCA this week could find himself behind bars if he's found guilty of animal cruelty.

The pony was confiscated on Wednesday after a number of concerned members of the public reported the man continuoulsy whipping the animal.

"The pony had a cart attached and was busy transporting a load on Strandfontein Road, heading from Ottery towards Strandfontein" say the SPCA in a statement.

"According to eyewitnesses, the owner continuously whipped the pony in an attempt to get the pony to move faster."

The owner will now face criminal charges in terms of the Animals Protection Act and could face a fine of up to R40,000 and/or 12 months imprisonment with a criminal record if found guilty.

Meanwhile, the SPCA says evidence is key in a case like this and is urging the public to take video evidence of animal abuse while it is taking place in order to strengthens potential legal cases.

RELATED: A Hare-py ending: Rescue pup finds unlikely pal in new housemate