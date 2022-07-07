Skunk found: 'We looked for 16 days - so many happy, crying people!'
A desperate search for a missing epileptic Boston Terrier named Skunk ended in tears of joy, thanks to Kfm presenter Carl Wastie, the Good Hope SPCA and hundreds of strangers.
Skunk went missing about three weeks ago from Overseers Cottage in Constantia Nek.
He lagged behind his family, became confused and ran in the opposite direction.
On Tuesday, Wastie spotted Skunk in Rosebank.
“I came back from work,” said Wastie. “It's about 9:18 AM or so and I'm on the M3. This little figure runs, it scurries across the M3.”
Wastie went after Skunk and, with help from strangers, picked him up.
He contacted the family and the SPCA, who took him for a check-up.
“I called the SPCA to see if the animal rescue crew could come through with some equipment. At that time, they were quite busy, but they still dropped everything.”
Wastie interviewed Skunk’s mom, who is in Botswana on vacation (scroll up to listen to the incredible story).
We looked for 16 days on that mountain! … thermal drones, sniffer dogs, and more eyes than the mountain could imagine… On day five… a group of sniffer dogs and their handlers drove all the way from Johannesburg…Skunk's human
My first reaction was, ‘Did you find his body?’ … There were many happy, crying people… a very emotional moment… My daughter… fell apart. I realised she was holding it together for us these last three weeks…Skunk's human
Carl, thank you for everything! … And thank you to everyone I don’t know who played a part in this because it’s literally hundreds of people… Thanks for tracking me down! … Carl, I can’t wait to meet you…Skunk's human
This article first appeared on KFM
