How pocket forests contribute to green cities, boost biodiversity





The impact of climate change is fast becoming a pronounced reality.

As we continue to enjoy the amenities of the urban world, how can we incorporate environmentally friendly habits?

Lester Kiewit interviews Aghmad Gamieldien, the founder and director of a small-scale pocket farming project, about how we can make our cities greener.

Situated at the Oude Molen Eco Village, which Gamieldien describes as an oasis of Cape Town, you can find a budding woodland called Mzanzi Organics.

The urban farm was founded in October 2020 as a response to food insecurity.

Gamieldien said the farm uses the Miyawaki pocket forest method - which helps build dense forests by planting three to five trees, that are indigenous to the Western Cape, per square metre.

We first did some research to see what is growing on the mountain. We visited certain kloofs and cracks around the Table Mountain range to see what is growing there and now we are mimicking these Afromontane [forest found on table mountain] forests in our urban areas. Aghmad Gamieldien, founder - Mzanzi Organics

The aim of the urban garden is to mirror natural biodiversity and promote healthy outdoor spaces.

..With the urban pocket forest, it boosts biodiversity... it's very dense and we are trying to mimic what you find in the wild… so this is why we plant so many trees per metre square. Aghmad Gamieldien, founder - Mzanzi Organics

In response to water security and general maintenance of urban small pocket farming, Gamieldien said this model of farming required very little maintenance beyond the first two years it started.

