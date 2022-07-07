How gentrification impacts the CT's Bo-Kaap





The gentrification of Cape Town's Bo-Kaap threatens its intangible heritage.

This is according to master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape Aidan Africa.

Lester Kiewet spoke to Africa about the gentrification of the Bo-Kaap and how development can be balanced with protecting a space's history.

Gentrification often starts as a way of urban renewal with the intention of bringing in tourists and developing a particular area.

But it can have consequences for residents who then feel pushed out of the area.

Gentrification is not unique to the Bo-Kaap as it is becoming increasingly common, especially in the inner city.

Long-time residents have mixed feelings about the gentrification of the area.

While they may want to share their culture and heritage and are open to making the process work, they understandably do not want it to come at their expense and be forced out of their space.

If you’re going to have your elderly, original residents of Bo-Kaap leaving the area, in the future what is there going to be to visit? Tourists are going to come see buildings but they’re not going to see that intangible heritage. Aidan Africa, master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape

Residents often end up selling their houses because this renewed interest drives up to costs and property rates, so they have no option but to leave and new people move in which leads to this changing culture.

This can become a point of contention between the residents and even families, who want to preserve their community but can’t afford to stay.

So many [residents] are so strongly attached to the neighbourhood that they say they would rather sit in a house without water than leave the area. So I don't think we should see those who are leaving the area as the problem. I think we need to see our government as the problem for not well-thought-through policies they are implementing. Aidan Africa, master’s researcher at the University of the Western Cape

