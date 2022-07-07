[WATCH] Genius family blows up car by lighting fireworks in boot
An American family’s Independence Day picnic went horribly wrong – and a video of the geniuses is going viral around the world.
“Described on Twitter as a big contender for the Darwin Awards,” said Barb’s Wire presenter Barbara Friedman.
The Darwin Awards are a tongue-in-cheek recognition of people who have supposedly contributed to human evolution by selecting themselves out of the gene pool by dying or becoming sterilised via their own actions.
“Within a minute, the entire car is on fire, and the petrol tank blows up! It’s the most remarkable sight,” explains Friedman.
“The one share has been watched 35 million times over the last few days!”
It’s going well. pic.twitter.com/BYvTJKIfdm— Ken Olin (@kenolin1) July 6, 2022
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen).
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_135331522_street-sign-the-direction-way-to-idiots.html?vti=lux718yirij75hfq2n-1-38
